McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. McAfee reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

MCFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McAfee presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

NASDAQ:MCFE traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $25.60. 823,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,286. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion and a PE ratio of 6.37. McAfee has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $32.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. McAfee’s payout ratio is currently 11.44%.

In other McAfee news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFE. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 64,071.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 76.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,809 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 713.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,295 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 12,793.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,458,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

