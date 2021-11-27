MCDEX Price Tops $32.09 (MCB)

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 27th. One MCDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MCDEX has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MCDEX has a total market cap of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MCDEX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00044808 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.41 or 0.00235014 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00088591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00012347 BTC.

About MCDEX

MCDEX (CRYPTO:MCB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling MCDEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MCDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.