Mdex (MDX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15.41 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market cap of $514.59 million and $15.41 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mdex has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00063074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00075637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00102606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,001.62 or 0.07384264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,178.46 or 0.99976557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,250,924 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars.

