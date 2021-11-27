Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the October 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:MFCSF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $8.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MFCSF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

