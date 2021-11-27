Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Short Interest Update

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the October 31st total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 980,298,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MDCN remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,104,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,901,063. Medican Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
Medican Enterprises Company Profile
