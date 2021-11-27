Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.78. Medicure shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 200 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Medicure had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter.

Medicure, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of cardiovascular therapeutics. It focuses on marketing and distribution of acute care cardiovascular drug, Aggrastat; Zypitamag (pitavastatin) tablets; Sodium Nitroprusside injection.

