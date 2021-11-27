Meme Market Cap Tops $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. In the last seven days, Meme has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can now be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.85 or 0.00338052 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00014363 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011515 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005275 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011408 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

