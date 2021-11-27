Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of MEIYF remained flat at $$10.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. Mercialys has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $13.20.

Get Mercialys alerts:

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercialys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercialys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.