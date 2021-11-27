Meridian Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $207,453.36 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Meridian Network has a market cap of $207,453.36 and approximately $200.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meridian Network Coin Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

