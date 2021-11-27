Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Merit Medical Systems worth $12,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18,550.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $66.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.99, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $60,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

