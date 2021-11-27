Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.54% of Metacrine worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 13,749.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund Venbio sold 540,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $805,593.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. Metacrine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Metacrine from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Metacrine Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

