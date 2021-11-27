Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,369 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.02% of Methode Electronics worth $19,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth about $93,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1,633.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,955 shares of company stock valued at $254,600. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MEI opened at $45.99 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

