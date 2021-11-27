MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.29 Billion

Equities research analysts expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to announce sales of $16.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.54 billion and the highest is $17.05 billion. MetLife reported sales of $20.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $66.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.57 billion to $67.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $65.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.96 billion to $69.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 1.9% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in MetLife by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 9.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in MetLife by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MET opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. MetLife has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

