MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Down 82.8% in November

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the October 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,650,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MGTI remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,113,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,886,189. MGT Capital Investments has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

