MIB Coin Reaches Market Cap of $457,006.14 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $457,006.14 and $128.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00104407 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00016463 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005566 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 436,411,726 coins and its circulating supply is 159,109,798 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

