MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $545.14.

MSTR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total transaction of $6,452,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total value of $3,106,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175. 25.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth $633,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,860,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,689,000 after buying an additional 42,904 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 57.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,969,000 after buying an additional 95,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,062,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $663.00 on Friday. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $253.51 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $705.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $638.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.61.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.