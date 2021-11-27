Millennium Management LLC Acquires 337,613 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 518.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,613 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of ProPetro worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,650,000 after acquiring an additional 261,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,899,000 after acquiring an additional 157,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after acquiring an additional 380,620 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,809,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,177 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,566,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,674,000 after acquiring an additional 296,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

PUMP opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $851.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 3.10.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $310,868.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

