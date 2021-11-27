Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Sprout Social as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

SPT opened at $111.28 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -241.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $2,577,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total value of $171,537.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,996 shares of company stock worth $25,373,104. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

