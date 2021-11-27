Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 186.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,532,000 after buying an additional 5,255,329 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,162,000 after buying an additional 2,212,470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,695,000 after buying an additional 1,138,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,425,000 after purchasing an additional 818,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,777,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,509,000 after purchasing an additional 453,672 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

