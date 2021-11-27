Millennium Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,567 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.06. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.