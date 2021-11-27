Millennium Management LLC Invests $3.95 Million in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 169,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.61% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 22,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWS opened at $22.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.