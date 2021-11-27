Millennium Management LLC Purchases 55,412 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 787.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,412 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Veritiv worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Veritiv by 4,730.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Veritiv by 17.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Veritiv by 14.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Veritiv during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter valued at $223,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $128.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.82. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $158.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

