Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217,324 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,692,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 71,074 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 27.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 106,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,646,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,832,000 after buying an additional 24,116 shares in the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.85.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 118.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

