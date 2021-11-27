Millennium Management LLC Sells 23,852 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,852 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.72 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average is $50.79.

