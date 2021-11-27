Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,812 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in GigCapital4 were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at $8,563,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at $2,313,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at $1,481,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at $494,000.

OTCMKTS GIGGU opened at $10.40 on Friday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

