MimbleWimbleCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $130,863.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 27th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $66.52 million and approximately $130,863.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.16 or 0.00011222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.14 or 0.00337150 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00011608 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000177 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,795,480 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

