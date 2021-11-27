Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $490.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will announce sales of $490.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $487.10 million to $492.50 million. Minerals Technologies reported sales of $431.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Minerals Technologies.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,856,000 after purchasing an additional 85,380 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,564,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,752,000 after purchasing an additional 155,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 952,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,965,000 after acquiring an additional 102,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX opened at $68.21 on Friday. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $58.89 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.