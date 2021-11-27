Minereum Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last Week (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0797 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. Minereum has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $24,705.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Minereum has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00044156 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.95 or 0.00232913 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,905,582 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

