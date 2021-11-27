Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 1,966.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRVSY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.28. 5,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,810. Minerva has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25.

Get Minerva alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.8106 per share. This represents a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.