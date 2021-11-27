Minter Network (BIP) Price Up 9.9% This Week

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $20.66 million and $26,293.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Minter Network has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00064362 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.12 or 0.00204690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00080011 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $430.63 or 0.00786175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,088,437,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,883,227,433 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

