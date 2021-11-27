Mirror Protocol (MIR) Market Cap Hits $205.04 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $205.04 million and approximately $21.19 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.64 or 0.00004836 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00064836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00077275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00103373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.41 or 0.07421536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,799.05 or 1.00482326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.