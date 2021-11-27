Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $57,897.00

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,561.04 or 0.06515821 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Amazon has a total market capitalization of $18.79 million and approximately $57,897.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00064050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00076836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00104261 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.38 or 0.07405717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,820.42 or 1.00307863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 5,277 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance . Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using U.S. dollars.

