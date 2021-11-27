Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Reaches $159.45 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for $159.45 or 0.00291769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $20.17 million and $71,930.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00064338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00076890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00105540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.15 or 0.07438712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,748.12 or 1.00182127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 126,524 coins. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

