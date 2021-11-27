Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Reaches $675.48 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $17.48 million and $32,592.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for about $675.48 or 0.01232892 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00065174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00078435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00103322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,104.91 or 0.07492357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,621.50 or 0.99696122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 25,877 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.