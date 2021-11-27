Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the October 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MITEY traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 36,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,031. Mitsubishi Estate has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mitsubishi Estate
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
