Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the October 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITEY traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 36,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,031. Mitsubishi Estate has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

