MMOCoin (MMO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $495,988.10

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One MMOCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $495,988.10 and $11.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

