ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,337 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.88% of ModivCare worth $22,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $97,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $118,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $141.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 93.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.53. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $211.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ModivCare news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,232.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

