Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $310.02.

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $292.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.55. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $196.08 and a 12-month high of $316.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $12,469,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

