MonaCoin (MONA) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.85 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $110.42 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $1.68 or 0.00003067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001003 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000775 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.