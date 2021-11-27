MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.42). MongoDB posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.65.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,764.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total value of $4,781,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,555 shares of company stock valued at $47,183,609 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $518.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.64 and a beta of 0.64. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $509.45 and a 200-day moving average of $413.29.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

