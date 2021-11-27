MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $485.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.36, for a total value of $1,223,767.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.28, for a total transaction of $463,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,555 shares of company stock worth $47,183,609 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 85.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $518.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of -109.64 and a beta of 0.64. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

