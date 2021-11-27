MONK Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last Week (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a total market cap of $496,838.06 and $1,307.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MONK has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00015667 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 239.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000165 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000823 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

