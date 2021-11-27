Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,410.17

Shares of Monks Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNKS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,410.17 ($18.42) and traded as low as GBX 1,378 ($18.00). Monks Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,386 ($18.11), with a volume of 527,058 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 22.25 and a quick ratio of 22.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,410.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,388.13. The company has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93.

Monks Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MNKS)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

