Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $320.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will report sales of $320.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $321.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $320.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $233.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,443,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,803,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $25,797,014. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $535.02 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $301.51 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $516.98 and a 200-day moving average of $444.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.