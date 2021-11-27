Morgan Stanley Acquires 79,076 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,076 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.97% of Joint worth $11,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Joint by 100.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,028,000 after buying an additional 1,011,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Joint by 36.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 245,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Joint by 84.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 196,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Joint by 28.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,274,000 after purchasing an additional 74,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Joint by 54.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 91,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Joint stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day moving average is $85.56. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

JYNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In other Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

