Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $18.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,173 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.26, for a total value of $543,407.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,238 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total transaction of $201,063.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,584.

