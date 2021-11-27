Morgan Stanley Buys 69,244 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $11,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMO. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 295,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.