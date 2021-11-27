Morgan Stanley Buys 89,848 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 84.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of M/I Homes worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $58.28 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.