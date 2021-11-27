Morgan Stanley Grows Position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.95% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $11,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBIO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 28,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,273,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

SBIO stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 52-week low of $41.54 and a 52-week high of $64.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40.

