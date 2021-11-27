Morgan Stanley Has $10.98 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of nVent Electric worth $10,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.